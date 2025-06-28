Russia to celebrate Youth Day

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Festive events dedicated to Youth Day will be held in Russia on Saturday, June 28. Youth movements, public organizations and Russian companies will present their projects and programs, with the events to be held in a single concept 'Know. Love. Be proud. Multiply'.

The 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and Year of Defender of the Fatherland will be the main thematic lines of the festive events. Meetings with heroes of Russia, servicemen and veterans of the special military operation, professionals in the fields of science, technology, education, culture and art will be held across the country.

The main venues for celebrating Youth Day will include Omsk and Perm, this year’s youth capitals of Russia. In particular, the City of Meetings festival will start in Perm, which will be held in summer at various city venues, opening up unique opportunities and the region's distinctive culture to residents and guests of the city.