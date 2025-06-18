FACTBOX: Russian pizza magnate Samvel Karapetyan detained in Armenia

YEREVAN, June 18. /TASS/. Russian-Armenian businessman and philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan — president and founder of the Tashir Group of Companies — has been charged with publicly calling for the overthrow of the government, one of his lawyers, Armen Feroyan, told reporters outside the Armenian Investigative Committee, where Karapetyan is currently being held.

TASS has compiled the key details surrounding the case.

Detention

- On June 17, Armenian law enforcement officers conducted a search of Karapetyan’s residence.

- The raid was triggered by Karapetyan’s response to remarks made by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with regard to representatives of the Armenian Church.

- On the morning of June 18, Karapetyan was detained by police.

- He has been charged with publicly calling for overthrowing the government. Authorities are currently pursuing legal measures to place him under arrest, according to his lawyer Armen Feroyan.

Inspections

- The Armenian government’s Food Safety Service has launched inspections into all Tashir Pizza restaurants owned by Karapetyan.

- According to officials, sanitary violations were discovered at one of the locations in Yerevan. The restaurant has been temporarily closed until the issues are resolved.

Pashinyan’s statements

- Pashinyan announced that the Electric Networks of Armenia CJSC, owned by Karapetyan, has been given one month to "compensate citizens for the damage" or face nationalization.

- He stated that the deadline for compliance will expire on June 21.