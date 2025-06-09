Russian security officers foil export of components for Mi-8, Mi-17 helicopters to Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted the smuggling of Mi-8 and Mi-17 helicopter components to Ukraine by six citizens of Russia, Ukraine and countries of the Middle East, the FSB Public Relations Center reported.

"The FSB has identified and stopped the unauthorized actions of an international group of individuals who were involved in preparing the smuggling of aviation equipment abroad, including to Ukraine," the press service said. "It has been found that the group consisted of six members from Russia, Ukraine and Middle Eastern countries. Their activities were coordinated by a foreign national residing abroad."

Experts estimate the approximate value of these components at more than 400,000,000 rubles (about 5,200,000 US dollars), which would be enough to restore the airworthiness of at least four helicopters.

"On instructions from representatives of foreign organizations, members of the group purchased new components for Russian-made Mi-8 and Mi-17 helicopters from manufacturing and operating companies through a number of commercial structures under their control, stored and illegally transported the aircraft components across the state border," the press service noted.

The investigation department of Russia's Federal Security Service in the Orenburg Region initiated a criminal case under Part 3 of Article 30 and Part 1.1 of Article 226.1 of the Criminal Code of Russia (attempted smuggling of military equipment, as well as equipment that can be used in the creation of weapons or military equipment). Investigative and operational-search measures are underway.