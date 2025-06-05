Most Kursk residents held by Ukraine remain at temporary accommodation centers

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The majority of the residents from Russia’s Kursk Region that are being held by Ukraine remain in temporary accommodation centers in the city of Sumy, Sergey Futo, the Russian human rights commissioner’s chief of staff, said.

"A total of 34 people are still being forcibly held [by Ukraine] - it’s the people that we are aware of. Twenty-seven of them are staying in temporary accommodation centers in Sumy, and seven people are staying with their relatives," Futo specified during a video conference dedicated to the liberation of the Kursk Region.

According to him, hard work continues to bring each and every one of them back to Russia. "We strongly hope that we will be able to complete this mission in the near future, bringing back all those that we are aware of," the official added.

According to Futo, 132 Kursk civilians, who were taken to Ukraine after the Ukrainian armed forces’ incursion into the region, have returned home through the efforts of Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova. He also said that the returnees provided information about the crimes that the Ukrainian Nazi regime had committed against them. "We are carefully working to document all the regime’s crimes," he added.