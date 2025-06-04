Putin expresses condolences over passing of composer Eugen Doga

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his condolences to the family and friends of Eugen Doga, calling him an outstanding composer.

"Please accept my deepest condolences and words of support in connection with the passing of Eugen Doga," the Russian president’s statement posted on the Kremlin website said. "The life of an outstanding composer and author of popular songs and film scores has ended. Eugen Doga’s unique art and his educational and charitable activities are a bright page in our multiethnic history," Putin emphasized.

"The memory of this talented, passionate, and true master of music will forever remain in the hearts of his loved ones, relatives, friends, colleagues, and all fans of his art," the Russian leader noted.

Eugen Doga was born in the USSR in 1937. He died at 88 in Chisinau on June 3, the Moldovan Culture Ministry reported. President Maia Sandu announced a nationwide mourning period on the day of his funeral.

Doga composed many musical works in different genres and styles, most of which received nationwide acclaim. Many famous Soviet and Russian singers performed the songs he wrote. He is also known for writing film scores. In 2016, UNESCO acknowledged his waltz from the 1978 film A Hunting Accident as one of the 20th century's musical masterpieces.