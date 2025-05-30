Kiev special services lure people into crimes via messengers — Russia's Security Service

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Ukraine's special services are actively using messengers and social networks to lure citizens into committing serious crimes, the Public Relations Center of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) reported on Friday.

The corresponding statement was made following the detention of six young people, including a minor, who became victims of phone scammers in the Novgorod, Leningrad and Tyumen Regions. They transferred money to "safe accounts" and committed arson attacks on transport infrastructure and decorations for the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War under the influence of alleged law enforcement officers who communicated with them via messengers.

"Russia's Federal Security Service once again warns that Ukraine’s special services are actively working online, using social networks and messaging apps to lure Russian citizens, particularly young people, into criminal activity. Exploiting their trust, recruiters manipulate victims into carrying out serious and especially grave offenses that are punishable by long prison terms," the agency emphasized.

The FSB urged vigilance and noted that law enforcement officers and employees of special services and investigative departments never call citizens via WhatsApp or Telegram, share photos of their documents, ask for personal and bank card data, or remotely involve people in their operational activities.