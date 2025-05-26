Almost 4,500 Russian nationals brought back from Ukraine since special op started

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. About 4,500 Russian citizens have been brought back from territories controlled by the Kiev regime via 39 swaps since the onset of the special military operation, according to TASS’ calculations based on information from the Russian Defense Ministry and the office of the Russian human rights commissioner.

According to the calculations, since the beginning of the military operation, at least 4,492 Russians have been returned, with 1,000 of them swapped in the most recent exchange on May 23-25 which has become the most substantial over the entire time.