Two foreign tourists attempting to take pictures detained at Baikonur cosmodrome

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Foreign tourists have been detained at the Baikonur Cosmodrome for attempting to photograph the Buran rocket, law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"Law enforcement officers detained two tourists from the Czech Republic. The men were trying to sneak to the Buran rocket and take photos," the agency source stated.

According to him, an administrative report was drawn up against the offenders under Article 20.17 of the Administrative Code (violation of the pass regime of a protected facility) with a fine of 5,000 rubles ($60). As of now, the men have been released.