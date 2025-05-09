Russia holds Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. A military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War began on Moscow’s Red Square.

The parade began with a march of the banner group of the Preobrazhensky Regiment Honor Guard’s unit carrying the Russian national flag and the legendary Victory Banner across Red Square. The Victory Banner was hoisted over the Reichstag by soldiers of the 150th Idritskaya Rifle Division in May 1945.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, war veterans, guests and foreign leaders are watching the parade from the central reviewing stand on Red Square. Defense Minister Andrey Belousov is reviewing the parade, which is commanded by Ground Forces Commander-in-Chief General of the Army Oleg Salyukov.

The Victory Day celebrations in Moscow are being attended by leaders of 27 foreign states, among them China’s President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie, President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo and other foreign dignitaries.

Last year, Russia’s Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square involved over 9,000 troops, 61 weapons systems and 15 combat aircraft. This year, parade units from 13 countries are set to take part in the military parade on Moscow’s Red Square. The foreign military contingents will comprise parade units from Azerbaijan, Vietnam, Belarus, Egypt, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mongolia, Myanmar, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The Chinese parade unit is expected to be the largest foreign military contingent at Moscow’s Victory Day Parade.

Veterans of the Soviet Union’s 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War from the United States and Israel are expected to attend the Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square this year.

The foot columns of Russian troops at the military parade on Moscow’s Red Square will comprise regiments, battalions and companies of the armed services and military branches, parade units from Suvorov infantry, Nakhimov naval and cadet schools, members of the Young Army youth movement, combatants of the special military operation and a consolidated military band.

Legendary WWII T-34 tanks, a major symbol of the Victory, will traditionally lead the mechanized column during the military parade on Moscow’s Red Square, which will be followed by light and heavy armored vehicles and advanced military hardware.