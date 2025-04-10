Half of Americans believe Trump guided primarily by personal interests, poll shows

NEW YORK, April 10. /TASS/. Almost 50% of Americans believe that US President Donald Trump is making decisions based primarily on his own self interests, according to a YouGov poll.

Only 30% of Americans are of the opinion that Trump is prioritizing US interests with his decisions. Another eight percent said that the president’s business interests align with those of the United States, while 12% of those surveyed were unable to form an opinion on the issue.

Meanwhile, there is a big difference in how Republican and Democratic voters assess Trump’s motives. Only eight percent of Democrats believe the president is guided by the country’s interests, while among Republicans, 65% share this opinion. As many as 51% of swing voters said that Trump was driven by personal business interests and another 23% thought it was national interests.

The poll, which involved 6,300 US adults, was carried out on April 9.

After Trump announced a 90-day pause on import tariffs for dozens of countries, two Democratic senators accused him of insider trading and manipulating markets for personal gain. Shortly before announcing his decision on the tariff pause, Trump had written on the Truth Social platform that "this is a great time to buy.".