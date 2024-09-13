Pollsters say over 77% of Russians trust Putin

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The Russian public’s level of confidence in President Vladimir Putin stands at 77.2%, according to a survey conducted on September 2-8 and published by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

The poll covered 1,600 respondents over 18 years of age.

"When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 77.2% of the poll’s participants said yes (a 1.7 p.p. rise). The share of people surveyed approving of the president’s job performance was 73.8% (a 1.8 p.p. increase)," the pollster said.

A total of 49% of those polled said they approved of how the Russian government was running the country (a 1.1 p.p. rise), while 51.9% approve of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s job performance (a 0.2 p.p. increase). As many as 60.5% of respondents said they trusted Mishustin (an increase of 1.3 p.p.).

As for the leaders of parties represented in parliament, 31.6% of those surveyed trust Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov (a 1 p.p. drop), 25.6% trust A Just Russia-For Truth party leader Sergey Mironov (a 0.3 p.p. rise), 19.3% of poll participants trust Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) head Leonid Slutsky (a 0.2 p.p. decline), and 7.8% said they trusted New People party chairman Alexey Nechayev (a 0.4 p.p. drop).

The Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) has also conducted a poll on the matter. According to its results, the level of trust in Putin among Russians rose by 2 p.p. throughout the week and stands at 78%.

"When asked if they trusted Putin, 78% of the poll’s participants said 'yes' (an increase of 2 p.p.). Also, the majority of the population, or 80%, approves of the way the president is running the country (a 2 p.p. rise)," the pollster said.

According to FOM, a total of 50% of those polled said they approved of how the Russian government was handling its job (a 1 p.p. decrease), while 55% approve of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s job performance (a 1 p.p. decline).

The level of popular support for the ruling United Russia party stood at 47% (a 4 p.p. rise). The level of support increased by 2 percentage points to 9% for the CPRF and rose by 1 p.p. to 9% for the LDPR. The A Just Russia-For Truth party saw a 0.1% p.p. rise in its popular support to 3%, while support for the New People party did not change and stood at 4%.