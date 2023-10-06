Xiaomi services now back online in Russia after disruption — regulator

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The recent unavailability of Xiaomi services in Russia was due to a company-wide failure and the operation of apps has now been restored, the press service of the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media told TASS.

"Xiaomi services were not accessible in Russia due to a failure on the company’s side. The functioning of smart home apps has now been restored," the watchdog said.

Problems with Xiaomi devices started on October 4, when the account.xiaomi.com domain and the Mi home app entry became inaccessible. Users reported connected devices disappearing from the app. Later, on October 5, Xiaomi technicians fully restored the operation of their devices and services in Russia.