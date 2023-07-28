Putin highlights role of culture, language in Russian-African ties

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. The cultures of Russia and Africa are interrelated, and language plays a role here, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in addressing a plenary meeting of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum on Friday.

"Our cultural figures wanted to place an emphasis [at an event yesterday] not only on what Russian culture has to offer, but on the links between our cultures," the Russian leader said as he described African youths as talented.

"Many of those present being fluent Russian speakers, even though they studied in the Soviet Union long ago, underscores the quality of human potential in Africa," he added.

The second Russia-Africa Summit is taking place at St. Petersburg's Expoforum on July 27-28, in parallel with an economic and humanitarian forum. Similar to the first such summit in 2019, the event is being held under the rubric "For Peace, Security and Development."