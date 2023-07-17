Details about Crimean Bridge restoration to be cleared up by evening — Russian Deputy PM

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. A clearer picture of when the Crimean Bridge will be restored will emerge towards the evening, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Marat Khusnullin said in a video address.

"Construction workers are already checking the bridge out. The situation on the timeframe and the possibility of restoring it will be clear towards the evening," the official said.

Members of the Crimean Bridge emergency response commission created earlier today will fly to the accident scene, Khusnullin added.