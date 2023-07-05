Four cases of anthrax confirmed, two more suspected in Russia’s Tuva Region

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Six people have been hospitalized with what is suspected to be anthrax in Russia’s Tuva Region, regional Health Minister Anatoly Yugay told TASS on Wednesday.

"Five people are being treated in the infectious diseases hospital of the Republic of Tuva in Kyzyl. Four patients have a confirmed diagnosis," he said. "Another woman suspected of having the disease was hospitalized in Barun-Khemchik today. Doctors will monitor her condition," the health minister added.

According to Yugay, all patients are getting the necessary treatment.

News came on June 30 that a resident of the village of Bizhiktig-Khaya, located in the Barun-Khemchiksky District of the Tuva Region had been hospitalized with anthrax after visiting a shepherd camp. Over 100 unvaccinated animals were being kept in the household where the man was staying. Six people, including four children, who live there permanently have been put under medical observation. A total of 84 people have been vaccinated at the nexus of the anthrax outbreak.