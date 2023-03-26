Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 10,940 - crisis center

MOSCOW, March 26./TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 10,940 over the past day versus 12,382 a day earlier, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 22,586,210, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

As many as 778 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down from 1,373 a day earlier (43.3-percent decline). The number of hospitalized patients grew in nine regions and declined in 69, while in seven regions the figure remained the same.

Meanwhile, Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 9,899 over the past day against 12,544 a day earlier, reaching 21,938, 293 overall, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters.

As many as 32 coronavirus patients died in Russia in the past day, against 37 coronavirus-related deaths a day earlier, bringing the overall figure of coronavirus fatalities to 397,078, it added.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases grew by 1,356 against 1,897 a day earlier, reaching 3,469,853, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. Six coronavirus patients died and 1,122 recovered in the past day, it said.

St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,279 over the past day against 1,344 a day earlier, totaling 1,911,972. Ten coronavirus patients died in Russia’s second biggest city in the past 24 hours, and 965 patients have recovered.