China International Consumer Products Expo to hold fashion week on April 11-15

HAIKOU /China/, March 22. /TASS/. The 3rd China International Consumer Products Expo will hold a fashion week on April 11-15. This was announced by the organizers of the event.

According to the officials, the expo will have three permanent areas for the fashion shows; one located in expo's main exhibition zone and two more themed "Sea sunset" and "Jungle on the horizon", as well as a temporary area called "Cape of the century" for short and dynamic shows. A total of about 40 clothing brands are scheduled to participate, with about 1,000 pieces in all.

The fashion week is expected to increase the demand for the respective products. About 6 thousand square meters are set aside for the show program. Visitors will be able to enjoy fashion and be absorbed in the special atmosphere of the tropical island.

According to Yang Shanhua, deputy director of the provincial directorate for international economic development, this time there will be a greater focus on new fashion products which will be shown to the public for the first time. He said that in addition to displaying works by Chinese and foreign designers the organizers are also planning to hold accompanying events, including flash mobs, promotions and discussions.

The China International Consumer Products Expo which will take place on April 10-15 this year occupies 100 thousand square meters, 80% of which will be taken up by imported products. Italy will be the guest of honour this time, while Germany, the Republic of Korea, USA, France and Japan, as well as other countries, including participants of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, will be presenting their goods and services. Many foreign brands, as the organizers promise, will be presented for the first time.