No Russians among nine detained in Poland on suspicion of spying for Russia — daily

WARSAW, March 17. /TASS/. Polish special services have detained nine citizens of Ukraine and Belarus on suspicion of spying for Russia, the Rzeczpospolita daily has said. There are no Russians in the group.

"People holding Russian citizenship would have immediately stood out. That is probably why people from other countries were recruited," the newspaper quoted its source as saying.

Over the past few days, Poland's Internal Security Agency has detained nine foreigners on charges of spying for Russia. According to Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski, who coordinates the operation of Polish special services, the detainees allegedly "conducted intelligence activities against Poland, and also prepared acts of sabotage on orders from Russian intelligence."

In particular, they are reported to have monitored freight train traffic in Poland and planted cameras and sensors.

The prosecutor's office charged the detainees with spying for Russia, as well as participation in an organized criminal group. They face up to 9 years in prison.