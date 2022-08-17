Two Zaporozhye NPP employees detained for directing Ukraine’s artillery fire — police

MELITOPOL, August 17. /TASS/. Two employees of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant have been detained in Energodar for directing Ukraine’s artillery fire, the Zaporozhye Region’s police force said on its Telegram channel.

"Two forward observers have been detained in Energodar. Both are the nuclear power plant’s employees. For international terrorism (in particular, for directing artillery bombardments of Europe's largest nuclear power plant) they now face prison terms from ten years to life," the report says.

The ZNPP has two weaknesses the Ukrainian military prefer to target: the cooling systems and spent nuclear fuel. The nuclear reactors are behind thick walls that protect them from artillery fire.

The Zaporozhye NPP, located in Energodar, is currently under the control of Russian forces. In recent days, the Ukrainian military has carried out several strikes on the NPP’s premises, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers. In most cases, air defense systems repelled the attacks, but some shells hit infrastructure and the area of nuclear waste storage.