Basketball player Griner pleads guilty of unintentional import of drugs to Russia

KHIMKI /Moscow Region/, July 27. /TASS/. US basketball player Brittney Griner, charged with drug smuggling, pleaded guilty of unintentional import of hashish oil, which she used for medical purposes.

According to a TASS reporter at the Khimki Court, Griner acknowledged her guilt, but claimed that she did it unintentionally; she said she understands the charges but added that she did not intend to keep anything.

Earlier, she said that, ahead of her return to Russia, she packed her belongings while in unhealthy state and could have erroneously packed the substance which she considered medical, without considering that it is outlawed in Russia. The athlete is currently in detention over attempt to illegally import hashish oil through the Sheremetyevo airport.