Kazakhstan authorizes Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Kazakhstan has become the first foreign country to approve the use of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik M for adolescents, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Tuesday

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) today announced that the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan has authorized the use of Sputnik M Russian vaccine for adolescents aged 12-17. Thus Kazakhstan has become the first country outside Russia to authorize the use of Sputnik M," the statement said.

According to RDIF, "In contrast with some international producers offering their vaccines in the same dosage for both adults and adolescents, the Gamaleya Center has developed Sputnik M specifically for adolescents".

Russian Ministry of Health registered Sputnik M on November 24, 2021, based on data from clinical trials confirming the high safety and immunogenicity profile of Sputnik M among adolescents, RDIF said.