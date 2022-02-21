Russia’s dialogue with Middle Eastern states on Sputnik V production underway, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. The talks on localization of the production of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in a number of Middle Eastern and North African countries are in the advanced stage, according to an address by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov read out to participants of the 11th Middle East Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club by Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov.

"We closely cooperate with Middle Eastern friends in the interest of minimizing negative consequences of the coronavirus infection. More than ten countries of the region have already registered Russia’s vaccine Sputnik V. The talks on localization of its production at several Middle Eastern and North African states at once are in the advanced stage," he said.

Russia authorized the Sputnik V jab on August 11, 2020, being the first country across the world to register a COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, the jab is approved in 70 countries home to over 4 bln people.