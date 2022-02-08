Terror plots foiled at educational institutions in Russian regions, says intel chief

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Intelligence and law enforcement officials have prevented several armed terror attacks on educational institutions in various Russian regions, the National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said on Tuesday following a joint session of the NAC and the Federal Operations Center chaired by NAC chairman, FSB director Alexander Bortnikov.

"In his address, the NAC chairman noted that recently a number of terror-related crimes had been thwarted at educational institutions, some of which were being plotted by the members of cells of international terror organizations in Moscow, Crimea, Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkaria, the Stavropol Region and the Tver Region. The supporters of the destructive ideology known as Columbine were involved in the preparation of most of them," the NAC noted.

On February 2, the Russian Supreme Court declared the "Columbine" movement a terrorist organization due to its heightened public danger. The extremist organization’s activities are outlawed in Russia.

The National Antiterrorism Committee noted that governing bodies and anti-terror committees are undertaking the necessary measures directed at ensuring the anti-terror protection of educational institutions. Crisis centers in Russian regions conduct drills and training sessions. "With the NAC’s coordinating role, other measures on enhancing the interaction of power structures are being implemented," the committee added.

Special attention is given to training school staff and security to deal with various terror threats as well as to raising the personal responsibility of relevant administrators for organizing such work.