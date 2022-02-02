FSB nabs three ‘sleeper’ terrorist cells in Russia on tip-off from Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, February 2. /TASS/. Three ‘sleeper’ cells of terrorist groups were uncovered and busted in Russia on information received from Tajikistan’s Interior Ministry, Tajik Interior Minister Ramazon Rakhimzoda told a press conference on Wednesday.

"As a result of joint activity, we sent three messages to the Russian Interior Ministry that there were ‘sleeper’ cells of terrorist organizations on the territory of Russia and, based on our information, they carried out operational and search measures and apprehended over 13 members of terrorist and extremist organized criminal gangs made up of citizens of not only Tajikistan but also of other republics," he said.

The apprehended individuals were located on the territory of Russia, the Tajik interior minister specified.

The members of these groups had been trained in Syria and Iraq and returned to CIS countries, including Russia, he added.

"We systematically carry out joint work on an information exchange, detention and the study of the experience of apprehending terrorist groups located on the territory of CIS countries," Rakhimzoda said.