Russian Direct Investment Fund files request for Sputnik M approval in India - head

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has filed an application to register in India Russia’s Sputnik M anti-coronavirus vaccine for adolescents, the Russian vaccine’s official Twitter account quoted RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev as saying on Saturday.

"We believe that children’s vaccine is important and our version for children, called Sputnik M, will be available in India very soon. We applied for India’s regulator’s approval," he said in an interview to BBC.

According to the official, the vaccine’s registration is expected within a couple of months.

On November 24, the Russian Health Ministry certified the Sputnik M anti-coronavirus jab for teens aged 12-17. It consists of two components administered with a 21-day interval.

Earlier, RDIF said it was ready to help the anti-coronavirus effort in India by supplying Sputnik Light and Sputnik M vaccines to the country.