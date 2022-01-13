Voluntary vaccination of teens with Sputnik M may begin next week, says jab developer

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The voluntary vaccination of children aged 12-17 with the Sputnik M vaccine may start next week, according to the Twitter account of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V citing Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg.

"Russia may start voluntary vaccination of children aged 12-17 with the Sputnik M vaccine next week," the message says.

On November 24, the Russian Health Ministry certified the Sputnik M jab for the prevention of the coronavirus infection in teens aged 12-17. It consists of two shots with a 21-day pause. The ministry noted that teenagers aged 12-15 can be inoculated only with the permission of parents or guardians, while those over 15 need to provide their own written informed voluntary consent.

The trials of the vaccine began in July 2021, Phase Three of the trials at twelve children medical facilities in Moscow is nearing completion. To date, scientists have determined that elevated body temperature is the only side effect of the jab.