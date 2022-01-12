Sputnik V resists virus mutations better than other vaccines, says expert

MOSCOW, January 12./TASS/. The Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine resists mutated virus strains better than other vaccines, Alexander Gintsburg, Director of Russia’s Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, said on Wednesday.

"Sputnik V is adjusted [to resist coronavirus mutations] much better [than other vaccines]," Gintsburg told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

According to the director of the research center, a larger variety of antibodies are developed after vaccination with Sputnik V than are developed after vaccination with either the US Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.