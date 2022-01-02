COVID-19 pandemic may be over by May, expert says

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. The coronavirus pandemic may be over by May given the observance of all preventive measures and the vaccination drive, epidemiologist and Russia’s former chief sanitary doctor Gennady Onishchenko told TASS.

"It’s a long time until May <…>. If we do now what is needed, then by that time it should slow down already, at least, get under control," he said.

According to the expert, there are no grounds now for panic or the introduction of non-working days since vaccines have already been developed and it is necessary to focus on inoculation against the coronavirus infection.