{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
New Year & Christmas

Centuries-long saga of how the holiday tree came to spruce up Russia’s New Year

The first Christmas tree meant for public display was placed inside St. Petersburg’s railway station in 1852
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. The first Christmas trees in Russia appeared during a period that historians often refer to as the Time of Troubles (1598-1613), which followed the Polish invasion. This tradition failed to take root then. During the reign of Peter the Great (1672-1725), conifer trees began to be set up on New Year’s Eve on Moscow’s Cathedral Square and in Merchant Yard (the then equivalent of today’s indoor shopping malls). The custom was borrowed from the Europeans that resided in Moscow’s German Quarter.

Read also
Russia’s main New Year tree arrives in Kremlin

On December 29 and 30, 1699 (December 19 and 20 according to the Julian Calendar effective in those days), Peter the Great issued two decrees - one on a new system of chronology and the other, on celebrating the New Year. Under the decrees, the years were to be counted from the day of Jesus Christ’s birth and the beginning of the new year would be celebrated on January 1, in accordance with the custom adopted in European Christian countries. Before that, Russia had stuck to the Byzantine Calendar, which calculated historical time from the moment of the world’s creation (believed to have been at 5509-5508 BC). According to the Byzantine Calendar, the first day of the new year was on September 1. That said, Peter the Great decided against adopting the Gregorian Calendar, which European countries had introduced in the 16th century. Russia retained the Julian calendar.

It was ordered to decorate Moscow’s main streets and the homes of the nobility with conifer trees and branches. The New Year festivities lasted for seven days, topping the holiday off with a bonfire display lighting up Moscow’s Red Square, the site of the main events.

Spruces were put up and decorated for Christmas, December 25, and remained in place until the New Year. Originally, the trees were adorned with sweets, fruit, ribbons, and candles. Later, they were decked out with special toys, most of them associated with biblical stories: jingle bells, stars, holiday lamps and tiny figures of angels and shepherds. Presents for all members of the family were placed under the tree - an unmistakable allusion to the Gifts of the Magi. Later, toys made from glass began to be brought from Germany. At the end of the 19th century, glass baubles and Russian-manufactured beads were already available. At about the same time, the country borrowed the European custom of making artificial Christmas trees. With that, the initial ones were made from pieces of fabric.

The first Christmas tree meant for public display was placed inside St. Petersburg’s railway station in 1852. Later, trees began to be installed and decorated at other public sites.

The Christmas tree tradition was interrupted by World War I. In 1915, German prisoners of war, kept at a hospital in Saratov, arranged a Christmas party, consequently triggering enraged comments from Russian dailies. Thus, Emperor Nicholas II banned the custom of decorating trees for Christmas.

Spotlight on the spruce’s Soviet-era saga

After the 1917 October Revolution, Nicholas II’s prohibition was lifted. The Christmas and New Year holiday tradition festivities would continue for several years. For the children of Soviet government officials and Communist Party functionaries, New Year’s parties around decorated trees were held in the Kremlin. With the launch of an anti-religious campaign in the mid-1920s, though, the celebrations were condemned as an alien “bourgeois and religious” legacy and outlawed in 1929.

On December 28, 1935, the Communist Party’s daily Pravda carried an article calling for a revision of the “erroneous” prohibition on New Year’s parties and urged that festivities and entertainment events for children across the nation be organized. A gala New Year’s party was held in the Kremlin for children and the youth. Russia’s traditional fairytale personality - Grandfather Frost (or Ded Moroz in Russian) - hosted the event. Another fictional character, the Snow Maiden (Snegurochka), joined a year later.

On December 23, 1947, the Presidium of the USSR Supreme Soviet (the then Soviet national legislature) declared January 1 as an official public holiday and a day-off.

Decorations over the decades

In the 1930s, nationwide factories began to churn out tree toys in abundance, but those delicate and fragile items, made from hot glass and painted by hand, were rather expensive. Many families demonstrated great resourcefulness in making improvised decorations from cardboard wood, color paper and painted spruce cones. Pressed cotton wool toys were extremely popular. Their mass production had continued up until the mid-1950s. On Soviet New Year’s trees, along with the traditional figures depicting animals and birds, fairytale characters, snowflakes and flowers, you could find baubles with portraits of Lenin and Stalin, toy figures of polar explorers, pioneers (the USSR’s version of the boy scouts and girl scouts) with trumpets, blimps, tanks, tractors, bundles of wheat, ears of corn, space satellites, space rockets and so on. Plastics, which began to be used widely for making New Year’s toys in the 1960s, considerably slashed production costs and, consequently, retail prices.

Festive spruce adorns Kremlin’s Cathedral Square

Right in the middle of the Kremlin’s Cathedral Square, a festive tree has been put up every year since December 1996. In 2001-2004, an artificial installation resembling a tree was used instead of a real one due to the harsh frosts. On two occasions, the trees were brought from Veliky Ustyug, the residence of Grandfather Frost, but delivering the tree in an impeccable condition from a dense forest several hundred kilometers away turned out to be a rather tricky task, so trees began to be selected near Moscow. Nowadays, the casting call for eye-catching candidates kicks off in the spring or early summer. First, images taken from space satellites and helicopters are thoroughly scrutinized. Then, a group of commissioners from the Russian presidential staff goes straight to the site to have a look at the finalists.

Read also
Journey to Christmas festival kicks off in Moscow

A tree’s attractive appearance and its ability to withstand weather changes are the main factors considered. That being said, the location and accessibility are just as vital. Normally, administrators opt for a spruce that grows not far from a decent road, so as to minimize potential harm to other trees and facilitate transportation. An approximate set of ‘beauty’ standards for the contenders to live up to looks like this: the spruce is supposed to be about 95 years old and 30 meters tall. In addition, its trunk at the bottom should be about 60-70 centimeters in diameter. Other essential criteria call for the tree’s perfect pyramidal shape, strait trunk, dense conifer with dark-green needles and strong branches capable of withstanding temperature fluctuations. A special trailer transports the tree to the Kremlin, bringing the spruce through the Spassky Gate, which is opened only on very special occasions.

When the celebrations are over, the tree is dismantled, with the timber subsequently used to make souvenirs and ice hockey sticks for kids’ teams. In January 2017, the seeds collected from the spruce were sent to a nursery garden to breed coniferous trees, which has now turned into an annual tradition.

Tags
New Year & Christmas
Russia delivers 22 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Cuba - embassy
Russia handed over humanitarian aid to Cuba, including medical protective suits and injection syringes, with a total weight of almost 22 tonnes
Read more
Former Reagan adviser Suzanne Massie obtains Russian citizenship — Putin’s decree
Suzanne Massie is an American writer, author of the best-seller ‘Land of the Firebird: The Beauty of Old Russia’
Read more
Putin sends bill on Russian citizenship to State Duma
Simplified naturalization would be an option for several other groups of people, such as children or Great Patriotic War veterans, former USSR citizens and people whose close relatives are Russian citizens
Read more
Media: Hainan's Sanya to speed up development of international yacht port
The local government plans to simultaneously develop several spheres related to the consumer sector
Read more
Putin’s New Year Address breaks record for duration for second year in a row
It lasted 6 minutes 22 seconds and was of about 700 words
Read more
German Cabinet confirms plans for Moscow-Berlin talks
According to the Cabinet spokesman Wolfgang Buechner, the German government seeks to facilitate the de-escalation of the conflict between Russia and the West
Read more
Russia completes creation of Nord Stream 2, now Europeans have to decide — Putin
Russian President stressed that as soon as European partners make a decision on the start of its operation, large additional volumes of Russian gas will immediately flow to Europe
Read more
Putin and Biden held a phone call - White House
The talks ended at 00:25 Moscow time
Read more
Hainan International Fashion Week wraps up in Sanya
Leading designers, critics and other experts in high fashion, as well as representatives of luxury brands visited the event in Sanya, according to the organizers
Read more
Sanya to host international cultural fair featuring China's 10 leading museums
Visitors will be able to see about 50,000 exhibits
Read more
Biden in his phone call with Putin said nuclear war can’t be started - Kremlin aide
According to Yury Ushakov, Biden also stressed that Russia and the US could and should play a key role in the efforts on ensuring peace and security both in Europe and in other places across the globe
Read more
Hainan’s Phoenix Airport commended for service quality in the PRC
The airport is rated AA, second only to AAA in the national credit system
Read more
Putin may warn Biden against provocations ahead of Geneva talks, expert says
Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States are expected to hold a phone call at 11:30 pm Moscow time on Thursday
Read more
Russia will strive for firm security guarantees from US at Geneva talks — Foreign Ministry
Negotiations are planned in the format of an interagency delegation of Russia and the US, Maria Zakharova informed
Read more
Putin-Biden phone call scheduled for 23:30 Moscow time on Thursday — White House
The conversation would be in a "closed press" format
Read more
Ukrainian military captures Lugansk Republic militia fighter — LPR defense spokesman
The abducted fighter is being subjected to physical and moral pressure, the statement reads
Read more
Putin unveils plans to hold Russia-Belarus military drills in early 2022
The exact date is yet unknown
Read more
Russian ambassador says no one should doubt Russia is determined to defend its security
Military exploration of Ukraine by NATO member states is an existential threat for Russia, Anatoly Antonov noted
Read more
Biden said US, allies will respond strongly if Russia ‘invades Ukraine’ - White House
President Biden urged Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine, Jen Psaki said
Read more
First S-550 air defense systems enter service in Russia — source
The source described the new system as "an absolutely new and unrivalled mobile system of strategic missile defense"
Read more
Russia does not supply electric power to Ukraine — Energy Minister
According to Nikolay Shulginov, it makes purchases from Belarus
Read more
Deals worth more than $213.5 million signed at Hainan winter agricultural trade fair
The four-day exhibition in Haikou city ended on December 19
Read more
No major accumulation of Russian forces near Ukrainian border — Security Council
Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Alexey Danilov underscored that Ukraine "has enough weapons to face the enemy"
Read more
Form of EU’s dialogue with Russia was impermissible in recent years — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova recalled that EU diplomats in recent years made quite a few ultimatum-like statements, without proposing any drafts or discussions on them, but merely stated their unilateral stance
Read more
Hainan Week launched at the Expo 2020 Dubai
It will be open until December 24
Read more
Russian guard ship to rejoin Baltic Fleet in February after repairs
The warship has been under repairs at the Yantar Shipyard since 2014
Read more
WHO Regional Director for Europe expects Sputnik V to be approved soon
The official denied that such a lengthy approval process of the Russian vaccine was related to this issue being politicized
Read more
Russia sets up new paratroop regiment in Crimea
The regiment would be formed under the plan of transforming the Kamyshin separate guards air assault unit
Read more
Defense contractor delivers upgraded A-50U long-range ‘flying radar’ to Russian troops
The aircraft has become the seventh airborne platform delivered to the troops
Read more
US, German, French, UK top diplomats discuss coordination on Ukraine and Russia
The sides also discussed their shared concerns about the pace of developments in Iran’s nuclear program as time runs short for Tehran to return to the JCPOA
Read more
Putin scores seven goals in friendly ice hockey match with Belarus leader Lukashenko
Other players in today’s match were famous ice hockey players, including Pavel Bure, Alexei Kasatonov, Valery Kamensky, Ilya Kovalchuk and Vyacheslav Fetisov
Read more
Putin’s phone call with Biden scheduled for late Thursday evening — Kremlin
The White House said earlier that Biden would hold a phone call with Putin on Thursday, "to discuss a range of topics, including upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia"
Read more
Beijing, Moscow can resist pressure from hegemonic powers, says China’s top diplomat
"I strongly believe that if our great powers, China and Russia, stand side by side and boost their cooperation, the world order will be unshakable, and global principles - irrefutable," Wang Yi pointed out
Read more
More than 154 thousand people attend Hainan’s agricultural winter trade fair
The event is showcasing products from about 3,000 Chinese and foreign companies
Read more
Putin said new sanctions could cause complete severance of Russian-US ties - Kremlin aide
Russian President was responding to Biden’s warning that Western countries will introduce massive economic and military sanctions if further escalation on the Ukrainian border takes place, Yury Ushakov said
Read more
Putin congratulates Gazprom on completion of work on Nord Stream 2
The gas pipeline is ready for operation, the Russian President said
Read more
Press review: What awaits Russia’s economy in 2022 and India’s Central Asia clout growing
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 30th
Read more
Implementing Russia-Belarus union programs to create better economic conditions — Putin
Moscow and Minsk have serious plans to work on cooperation, the Russian President noted
Read more
Russian naval shipyard CEO praises Akula-class submarines as unmatched
To build Akula-class submarines, Sevmash constructed a covered berth that still remains the biggest of its kind in Europe, he said
Read more
Press review: Russia cracks down on Google and Iran, Israel threaten to hit nuke sites
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 27th
Read more
Putin-Biden phone conversation won’t include public part, Kremlin spokesman says
The phone call is scheduled for 11:30 pm Moscow time on December 30
Read more
President Zelensky turns into threat for Ukraine — Russian diplomat
Everything that the Kiev regime has been issuing is an immediate and direct threat to Ukraine’s statehood, Maria Zakharova pointed out
Read more
This week in photos: Putin plays hockey, New Year tree under water and festival in Spain
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Read more
Hainan opens international marine industry exhibition
The event will be held at the Hainan International Exhibition Center in Haikou City for three days
Read more
Moscow, Minsk to develop defense cooperation because of West’s behavior - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that the activity of foreign policy offices is aimed at searching for ways of settling any matters in a political-diplomatic way
Read more
Media: Hainan's free trade port makes notable progress in 2021
Over the past 12 months, the island's administration has launched more than 150 important projects to boost trade and attract investment, the Hainan Daily writes
Read more
Press review: Culprits for EU’s energy crisis revealed and Iran may buy aircraft with oil
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 29th
Read more
Union State to neutralize losses related to NATO approaching - Lavrov
In particular, this refers to jointly opposing information campaigns launched against Russia and Belarus, politicizing in activities of international organization, and imposing the NATO-centric security model in Europe, Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Gazprom has not booked pumping via Yamal-Europe for ten days amid lack of orders
The company began reducing the booking of gas transit via the gas pipeline two weeks ago
Read more
Putin calls good health a top wish for everyone for 2022
In his New Year's address Russian President expressed support to everyone who lost loved ones due to the pandemic
Read more
Avtovaz redomiciliates to Russia — Rostec
Renault holds 66.7% in the joint venture company at the moment and Rostec has 32.3% in it
Read more