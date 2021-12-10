Journey to Christmas festival kicks off in Moscow

MOSCOW, December 10. / TASS /. The Journey to Christmas festival has begun in Moscow, presenting Christmas trees decorated in different styles, according to the official website of the Mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin.

"The traditional winter festival ‘Journey to Christmas’ has begun in Moscow. From December 10 to January 9, the locals and guests to the capital [can enjoy] skating rinks and attend other festivities throughout the city. Christmas trees decorated in different styles have been installed in the streets. There will also be shops and stalls where one can buy New Year gifts and holiday treats," the statement reads.

During the festival, some 18 skating rinks are going to open for the public. However, all sports grounds can only be visited by prior registration. The full festival program can be found on the Moscow Seasons website.

All the Journey to Christmas festival events will take place in line with the sanitary and epidemiological requirements. The visitors are obliged to maintain social distancing and wear masks.

About the festival

The Journey to Christmas festival has been held in the Russian capital since 2013. Visitors can get acquainted with the Russian and European traditions of winter holidays, try food and drinks and choose souvenirs. In winter 2019-2020, the festival lasted a record-breaking 50 days and was attended by 26 mln people.