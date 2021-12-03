RDIF CEO attributes delay in WHO’s approval of Sputnik V to bureaucratic issues

BUENOS AIRES, December 3. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) has not yet approved Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine because of minor bureaucratic issues, Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with Argentina’s La Nacion newspaper.

"The Russian Health Ministry maintains very positive contact on cooperation with the WHO and as far as we understand, the obstacles that still remain are minor ones and stem from bureaucratic issues," he pointed out.

According to Dmitriev, the clinical trials and use of Sputnik V all over the world prove that it’s safe and effective.

On August 11, 2020, Russia became the first country worldwide to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, which was named Sputnik V. As many as 71 countries have so far approved the vaccine.