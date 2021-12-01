First group of Afghan students studying at Russian universities arrives in Russia

MOSCOW, December 1./TASS/. A first group of Afghan students studying at Russian universities has arrived in Russia, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Education and Science reported on Wednesday referring to Minister Valery Falkov.

"Assistance to the Afghan students is above all a humanitarian mission. As many as 138 students arrived today," it said.

"They all study at Russian universities or were enrolled to pre-study courses. We are grateful to the Defense Ministry for flying out of Afghanistan students who expressed their wish to arrive in Russia for studies. Our task is to give them a possibility to receive high-quality higher education in comfortable conditions and safe environment," the press service said.

"We hope they all will become highly qualified specialists and will be in demand both in Russia and Afghanistan," the report cited Falkov as saying.