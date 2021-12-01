Eleven people detained in Belarus for insulting comments on death of Russian paratroopers

MINSK, December 1./TASS/. Belarusian law enforcement officers have detained 11 people for their insulting comments on social networking sites and messengers in connection with the death of two Russian paratroopers at a military drill in Belarus in November.

Yesterday (November 30 - TASS) officers of the Interior Ministry’s main directorate for the fight against organized crime and corruption, detained 11 citizens who uploaded to the Internet blasphemous, insulting and disgusting, in their degree of cynicism, comments in connection with the recent tragic death of two Russian paratroopers during exercises," Vyacheslav Orlovsky, the chief of the main directorate’s department said in a statement posted on the Telegram channel of the Interior Ministry.

According to Orlovsky, they were taken to a pre-trial detention center and will be brought to account for inciting hatred and enmity. Orlovsky specified that the detained persons were also subscribed to extremist Telegram channels. "Most of them are social failures, unemployed heavy drinkers with a prior criminal record," he summed up.

The press service of the Interior Ministry specified that overall, officers of the directorate had identified over 50 people publishing insulting comments on the death of Russian military personnel. "Some have left the country, and continue to write cynical comments from the US, Poland or Lithuania," it said.

Two Russian soldiers died on November 12, when the domes of their parachutes intertwined during a landing on a shooting range in the west of Belarus.