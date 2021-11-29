Sputnik vaccine against Omicron strain can be released by February — RDIF

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Producers of Russia’s Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines against coronavirus will be able to supply hundreds of millions of doses of vaccine adapted for the Omicron strain to the market by February 20, 2022, if necessary, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) told reporters.

"The Gamaleya Institute believes that Sputnik V and Sputnik Light neutralize the omicron strain because they are effective against other mutations. In the unlikely event that modification is required, we will deliver several hundred million boosted doses of Sputnik by February 20, 2022," Dmitriev said.

He also noted that more than 3 billion doses of vaccine against the new strain of coronavirus can be available in 2022.

According to RDIF, the Gamaleya Center has already begun developing a new version of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light, which neutralizes the Omicron strain.