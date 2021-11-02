Over 30 flights land at alternate airfields due to fog in Moscow — air transport agency

MOSCOW, November 2. / TASS /. More than 30 flights over the past night have landed at reserve airfields due to heavy fog in Moscow, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency stated on Tuesday.

"<…> As of 08:30 a.m. Moscow Time: the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport - fog, landing at alternate airfields for four flights. The Moscow Vnukovo airport - fog, landing at alternate airfields for 20 flights. The Moscow Domodedovo airport - fog, landing at alternate airfields for ten flights. The aircraft will take off after the weather conditions improve," the air transport agency noted.

The Federal Air Transport Agency also said that all Moscow airports were operating in normal mode.