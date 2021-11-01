Sanitary watchdog chief warns against expecting immediate effect from COVID restrictions

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. It will take time to see the effect of the current anti-coronavirus measures, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Monday.

"I would like to note that the effect of the measures that have been taken will not be immediate. It will take time, at least one incubation period, or even more, will be needed," she said.

According to the latest statistics, around 246.8 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 5 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 8,554,192 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 7,382,726 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 239,693 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.