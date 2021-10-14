Russia’s daily COVID-19 incidence hits all-time high of over 31,290 cases

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 daily cases climbed by 31,299 to 7,892,980, which is a record high since the start of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center stated on Thursday.

In relative terms, the coronavirus incidence increased by 0,4% in the last 24 hours.

In particular, over the past day, some 2,345 COVID-19 cases were registered in St. Petersburg, as many as 1,911 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region, 754 cases - in the Samara Region, 682 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 657 - in the Voronezh Region.

The number of so-called active cases, the patients currently receiving treatment, rose to 734,909, the crisis center noted.

Patients' recoveries

The number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Russia climbed by 21,670 in the past 24 hours to 6,937,756.

The share of the COVID-19 recoveries, according to the crisis center, stood at 88% of those infected.

In particular, over the past day, some 2,004 patients were discharged from hospitals in St. Petersburg, some 1,546 recoveries were reported in the Moscow Region, 683 recoveries were confirmed in Bashkortostan, 523 - in Crimea and 517 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Patients' deaths

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 986 over the past day versus 984 a day earlier, having reached 220,315 fatalities.

According to the center, this is an all-time high since the start of the pandemic.

The conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) remained at 2,79%, the crisis center noted.

In particular, in the past 24 hours, as many as 67 mortalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 41 deaths were recorded in the Sverdlovsk Region, 39 fatalities were confirmed in the Krasnodar Region, some 37 deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 36 deaths were disclosed in Bashkortostan.