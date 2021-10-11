Russian Armed Forces officer sets new Guinness World record in bar exercise

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian Armed Forces Captain Denis Yakovlev has set the new world record in the so-called complex force exercise for a gymnastics bar, and this record will be included in the Guinness World Record Book, Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.

According to the Ministry, Yakovlev performed a total of 255 exercise cycles in one go, spending almost three hours on the bard.

"The record was registered by the official representative of the Guinness World Record Book in Russia, Editor-in-chief Alexey Svistunov," the Ministry underscored.

The complex force exercise begins with a performer hanging on a bar; the exercise cycle includes a pull up, a muscle-up, a leg raise and a somersault. The exercise must be performed for as many times as possible without leaving the bar. The time for the exercise is not limited.