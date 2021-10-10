Sputnik V production in Serbia to ensure interests of country’s people - Lavrov

BELGRADE, October 10. /TASS/. The project for the joint production of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Serbia will make a serious contribution to the protection of the interests of the country’s people, visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday after talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

"We continue cooperation in combating the coronavirus infection. Along with the vaccine supplies, along with sending our specialists, we agreed and in June the president opened the project for the joint production of the Sputnik V vaccine in Serbia," he said. "I am sure it will be a serious contribution to the protection of the interests of the people of our friendly country."

On February 3, Russian and Serbian Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Aleksandar Vucic, discussed over the phone possible production of Sputnik V in Serbia. After the conversation, the Serbian leader said that with the assistance of Russian specialists his country would build production facilities and would manufacture the vaccine. On June 4, Putin and Vucic gave the start to Sputnik V production in Belgrade. In September, Vucic said his country had manufactured 545,000 doses of the first and second components of the Russian vaccine.