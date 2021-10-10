About one million of Russians die of cardiovascular diseases every year — scientist

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. About one million of Russians die annually of cardiovascular diseases, which are potentially preventable, said Deputy Director of the Lomonosov Moscow State University Clinic Simon Matskeplishvili.

"Last year, approximately one million people in Russia died of cardiovascular diseases. Every year, we lose about one million people to potentially preventable diseases," Matskeplishvili said during the Nauka 0+ all-Russian science festival.

"Nevertheless, the novel coronavirus infection and some other diseases remain in the spotlight," he added.

The Nauka 0+ all-Russian science festival, one of the world’s biggest science popularization events, is held in Moscow on October 8-10.