Interpol reveals 1,200 violations related to drug circulation in Russia in 2021

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The Russian Interpol Bureau identified 1,200 offenses related to pharmaceutical activities in the country in 2021, 85 criminal cases have been opened, press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia told reporters.

"1,207 offenses were identified, 632 administrative protocols were drawn up, 85 criminal cases were opened on the facts of selling potent substances, falsifying medical devices and dietary supplements under the guise of highly effective drugs, 72 individuals suspected of criminal activity were detained," the statement said.

In addition, the bureau noted that, despite the current epidemiological situation in the world, Interpol continues to identify and detain wanted individuals.