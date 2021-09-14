Czech court detains Russian citizens Alexander Franchetti

PRAGUE, September 14. /TASS/. The Prague City Court ruled to detain Russian citizen Alexander Franchetti, apprehended earlier in the Prague International Airport under a Ukrainian request.

Franchetti’s lawyer appealed this decision immediately at the court room. The appeal will be reviewed by a higher court in 14 days. Franchetti has been transported to the Pankrac Prison in Prague.

The defendant categorically denies all allegations put forth by Kiev authorities. The court hearing took place behind closed doors; it was attended by the Russian embassy consular section head. The Russian citizen was provided with a Czech lawyer.

According to the embassy spokesman, Russian diplomats remain in contacts with Czech authorities, as well as Franchetti’s relatives and his lawyer.