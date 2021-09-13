Up to 75 wildfires active in nine Russian regions, emergencies ministry says

MOSCOW, September 13. / TASS /. A total of 75 natural fires are currently active in nine of Russia’s regions, and nine of them have been localized, the Emergencies Ministry’s press service said on Monday.

"Currently, as many as 75 forest fires are active in the country’s nine regions. Nine of those were localized on an area of 107,178 hectares," the press service said.

The emergencies ministry noted that aviation was used to extinguish fires in hard-to-reach areas. "There are no threats to populated communities and economic facilities," the press service emphasized.

Furthermore, over the past week, fire and rescue units were involved in extinguishing over 5,500 man-made fires, while volunteer fire brigades eliminated more than 350 of them. Over 1,200 people were rescued.