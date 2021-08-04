Russian Embassy in Paris resumes issuing visas to French citizens, press service says

PARIS, August 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Embassy in Paris resumed issuing visas to French citizens on Wednesday which had been suspended earlier due to the coronavirus pandemic, the diplomatic mission’s press service told TASS.

"The consular department of the Russian Embassy in France, consulates general in Marseille and Strasbourg as well as the chancellery in Villefranche-sur-Mer resumed issuing all visa types since August 4," the diplomatic agency noted.

It emphasized that the visas are issued to the citizens of France and third countries, as well as to those without citizenship who have permanent residence in the country with the supporting documents. "The citizens of countries with visa-free entry to Russia can take a direct flight from France to the Russian Federation. In order to do so, it is necessary to present a document confirming the right to permanent residency on French territory when boarding a flight," the embassy noted.

The press service noted that, prior to boarding, all foreigners traveling to Russia need to present a negative PCR test made no later than 72 hours before arriving in the country. The document should be translated into English or Russian.