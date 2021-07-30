Russia reports over 23,500 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 23,564 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total case tally to 6,242,066, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

In relative terms, the incidence grew by 0.38%.

Moscow confirmed 3,481 new coronavirus cases. Some 1,916 COVID-19 cases were registered in St. Petersburg, 1,453 in the Moscow Region, 535 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 507 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 490 in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

Currently, 495,447 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow's daily cases

Moscow recorded 3,481 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, up from 3,356 the day before.

The total number of cases has reached 1,502,612. According to data from the crisis center, Moscow’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.23%.

The city reported 76 coronavirus deaths in the past day, the lowest number since June 19. The total death toll has climbed to 25,553. Moscow’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 4,574 to 1,355,871 in the past 24 hours.

There are currently 121,188 active coronavirus cases in Moscow, the lowest number since mid-June.

Patients' deaths

In the past 24 hours, 794 people died from COVID-19 versus 799 one day earlier, bringing the total death toll to 157,771.

The relative lethality has increased to 2.53%, according to the statistics.

In particular, 67 deaths were registered in St. Petersburg, 31 — in Moscow and Krasnodar Regions, 28 — in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 27 — in Rostov and Irkutsk Regions.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 20,485 in the past 24 hours reaching 5,588,848.

According to the crisis center, recoveries stand at about 89.5% of the total number of infections.

St. Petersburg confirmed 1,965 recoveries, the Moscow Region — 1,784, the Krasnoyarsk Region — 510, the Nizhny Novgorod Region — 494 and the Sverdlovsk Region — 468.