Forbes reporter detained in Russia on charges of spreading falsehoods about military

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Sergey Mingazov, a reporter at the Russian edition of the Forbes magazine, has been detained in the country’s eastern city of Khabarovsk on charges of spreading falsehoods about the armed forces, his defense lawyer, Konstantin Bubon, told TASS.

"Sergey Mingazov is detained under the so-called article for falsehoods about the armed forces. The reason, as far as I know, was a repost of someone else’s information, a text of another person from another Telegram channel," Bubon said.

Mingazov was detained over posts unrelated to Forbes.

The Russian Investigative Committee issued a statement saying there is an investigation against a man, who in April 2022 made a post on a "news channel" that he controlled and that was available to members of the general public. According to the investigation, the post spread false information, which was passed off as true, about the Russian armed forces. The investigative committee didn’t identify the man.

Investigators conducted a search and are questioning witnesses, among other things, the Investigative Committee said.