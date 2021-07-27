Vaccination possible one month after asymptomatic case of COVID-19, expert says

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. It is possible to get inoculated against the novel coronavirus infection just a month after having the infection, if that individual had the disease without any clinical signs, virologist Yevgeny Timakov told the Vesti FM radio station on Tuesday.

"If we accidentally found out that we were sick, in an asymptomatic way, almost without any clinical [signs], <...> then it is possible to get vaccinated as soon as one month after having the disease," the expert said.

At the same time, if there were clear symptoms — elevated body temperature, cough, changes in lungs revealed by a CT exam and others, then one can get a shot after six months. "You are definitely protected against being reinfected with coronavirus for six months," the virologist said, specifying that it is still necessary to observe precautionary measures.

He also noted that if an individual did not receive the second component of a vaccine against coronavirus within three months following the first one, then, most likely, the vaccination process should be repeated from the very beginning.

According to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, to date, 6,172,812 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 5,526,950 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 155,380 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.