50 Let Pobedy icebreaker sets course for North Pole under Clean Arctic project

MURMANSK, July 23. /TASS/. The 50 Let Pobedy (50 Years of Victory) nuclear-powered icebreaker returned from the North Pole to Murmansk to take onboard another group of volunteers, participating in the Clean Arctic project, press service of the Atomflot state-run nuclear fleet authority told TASS on Thursday.

The first group, which headed for the North Pole on July 11, featured legendary traveler Fedor Konyukhov, who continues to drift on ice in the Arctic Ocean. His scientific mission is to study microplastics in the ocean. The traveler has devoted his solo voyage also to the Clean Arctic project.

"Today [July 22], the 50 Let Pobedy icebreaker has arrived in Murmansk to bring back the first group of travelers, and today the vessel will depart for another voyage to the North Pole," the press service said. "The icebreaker’s Captain is Dmitry Lobusov. It was his idea to organize the Clean Arctic project."

The second group, which departed on Thursday onboard the 50 Let Pobedy icebreaker for the North Pole, features Russian playwright Evgeny Grishkovets, reporter Alex Dubas, and leading biologists, geologists, glaciers and historians. More than a hundred participants. They will return to Murmansk together with traveler Fedor Konyukhov on August 2.

Clean Arctic project

The Clean Arctic project’s author is Captain of the 50 Let Pobedy icebreaker. In early June he suggested organizing a "big Arctic cleanup", hoping the joint effort will clean the Arctic territories from accumulated scrap metal and fuel.