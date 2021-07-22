Russia extradites athlete Kudin, delivers him to Belarus

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Belarusian athlete, world Muay Thai champion Alexey Kudin, wanted in Belarus for resisting police during last summer’s protests was handed over and delivered to Belarus by Russia, Belarusian Prosecutor General’s Office said in its Telegram channel Thursday.

"The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia satisfied the Belarusian Office’s request for the extradition of Alexey Kudin, born 1984, to be held accountable for resisting [a law enforcement officer]," the statement says, adding that "Kudin was handed over by Russia and delivered to the Republic of Belarus."

The Belarusian Office noted that Russia’s decision on extradition has entered effect after the Supreme Court of Russia "ruled it legitimate and justified." The extradition decision was based on the CIS Convention on legal aid in civil, family and criminal cases.

Kudin went to Russia because of persecution by the law enforcement in Belarus, which started after he hit a police officer during a protest in August 2020. Kudin claims he did not take part in the protest. The athlete has been declared wanted in Belarus. Earlier, the European Court of Human Rights prohibited the fighter’s extradition, but the Moscow Court of Appeals upheld the decision.