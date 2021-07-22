Extremists detained in southern Russia planned to attack police — Investigative Committee

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Members of an extremist group detained in Russia’s southern Stavropol region planned to attack a police building in the city of Kislovodsk, the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement. —

"Seven members of a banned religious group, residents of the Dagestan, Karachay-Circassian and Stavropol regions, were detained on July 21-22: Rasul Umarov, Yusup Ismailov, Islam Tambiyev, Anzor Kakhunov, Adam Darsayev, Makhach Bashirov, and Rabadangadzhi Rabadanov. Two of the group’s members planned to carry out a terrorist attack on a police administrative building in the city of Kislovodsk on April 5, 2021, using a homemade explosive device. However, their plan was foiled by officers from the Central Office of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), the FSB Office in the Stavropol region, and the Main Office of the Russian Interior Ministry in the Stavropol region," the statement reads.

The Investigative Committee added that the seven had been detained as part of an investigation into a criminal case against 17 members of an international religious group active in the Stavropol region. They have been charged with organizing and taking part in the activities of an extremist organization, plotting a terrorist attack, illegally making and storing explosive devices.

According to investigators, a man named Timurlan Goguyev established a religious group in Kislovodsk "with the goal to ensure the global domination of radical Islam and create a unified Islamic state in the Russian Federation."